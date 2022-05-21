Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $658,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

