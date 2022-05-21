Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $840,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.13% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,071. The company has a market capitalization of $953.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

