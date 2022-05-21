Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,197,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

