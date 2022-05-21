Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 17,200 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.22% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,322,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,741. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

