Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 9.8% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.88 million and $34,015.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,463.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.28 or 0.06721062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00237172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.00651532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00611317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00069016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,261,768 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

