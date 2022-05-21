Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.01 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00010266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.78 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,886,224 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

