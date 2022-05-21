Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

