Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Hits $1,158.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $431,659.99 and $1,158.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,463.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.28 or 0.06721062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00237172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.00651532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00611317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00069016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

