Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.44 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $310.34 million and $12.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 323.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.93 or 1.00012962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

