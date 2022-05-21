Raymond James Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE:ESI opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.68.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.