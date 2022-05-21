Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 2,870,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Redfin has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,761,655. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

