REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REE Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

