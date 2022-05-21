Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Shares Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84.
