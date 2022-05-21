Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 2,740 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ AMPH remained flat at $$33.70 on Friday. 499,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,658. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,456 shares of company stock worth $3,654,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

