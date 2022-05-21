Renaissance Group LLC Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 98,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.