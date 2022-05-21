Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK traded up $28.49 on Friday, reaching $255.28. 2,102,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

