RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1,843.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

