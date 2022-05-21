Ritocoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $99,430.23 and $8.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.16 or 0.12164646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00502531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,992.63 or 1.86645041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,699,030,508 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,737,908 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

