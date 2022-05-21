ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Tops $15,931.00

ROAD (ROAD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $34,455.51 and approximately $15,931.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

