Robert W. Baird Trims Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Target Price to $5.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
