Robert W. Baird Trims Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Target Price to $5.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEJO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wejo Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

