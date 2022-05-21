Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Ross Stores stock traded down $20.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 34,575,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

