Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ross Stores stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 423.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

