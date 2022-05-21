Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,571,000 after buying an additional 1,015,491 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 2,600,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,112. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

