Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 38,718 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 1,524,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

