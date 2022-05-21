Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $679,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 210.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.01. The company had a trading volume of 503,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

