Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 2,412 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.