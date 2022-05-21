Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,081 shares of company stock worth $701,276.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,441,000.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

