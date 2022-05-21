Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $729,118.02 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

