Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.67) to €5.50 ($5.73) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

