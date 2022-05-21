scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 4.81.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $822,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

