Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 89,175 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $85,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in SEA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.66. 11,188,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,270. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

