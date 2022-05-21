Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $4.85 Million in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I makes up approximately 0.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.07% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,775,000.

BWC remained flat at $$9.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

