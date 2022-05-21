Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,057,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vivid Seats comprises about 31.7% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 76.56% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. 342,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

