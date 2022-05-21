Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Get Sema4 alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.54.

Sema4 stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 11,437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sema4 (SMFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.