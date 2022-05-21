Senator Investment Group LP Buys 500,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.34% of Vertiv worth $125,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 5,960,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.