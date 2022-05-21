Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $38,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. 573,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

