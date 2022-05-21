Senator Investment Group LP Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $110,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

