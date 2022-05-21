Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $17.60 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.08% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,518. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

