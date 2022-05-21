Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,984,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.20% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 259,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

