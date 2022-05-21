Senator Investment Group LP Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 1.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $62,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.