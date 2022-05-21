Senator Investment Group LP Sells 330,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,392,000 after buying an additional 632,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after buying an additional 1,677,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CNP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

