Senator Investment Group LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.13% of Aptiv worth $57,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,510. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

