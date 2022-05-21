Serum Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $292.47 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

