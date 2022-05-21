Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.23.
Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
