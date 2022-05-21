Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.23.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

