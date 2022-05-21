Shyft Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187,661.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $187,661.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,464.47 or 1.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,776,964 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.