Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

