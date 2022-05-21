Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 406,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

