Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 245,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,611,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.