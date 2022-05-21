Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report $12.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $12.33 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $53.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,812. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 267,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

