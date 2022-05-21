Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,775

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,720.83 ($21.21).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,513.50 ($18.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,657.50 ($20.43). The company has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,466.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,500.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

